PVAO Championships postponed due to lack of quorum

TEHRAN – The 2021 Para Volleyball Asian Oceania Championships were postponed for lack of quorum.

The championships were supposed to be held in Kish Island, Iran from Nov. 9 to 14.

“The PVAO Championships were postponed due to lack of quorum. A total of seven teams had announced their readiness to participate in the competition but South Korea, India and Japan withdrew from the tournament due to coronavirus limitations,” World ParaVolley representative Hadi Rezaei said.

He also announced that the Sitting Volleyball World Championships will be held in Hangzhou, China in March 2022.

Rezaei announced his retirement as Iran head coach at the end of 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rezaei won four Paralympic gold medals as the Iranian head coach at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The team won silver medals at Athens 2004 and London 2012 under his leadership.

Rezaei also won three Paralympic gold medals as a player in 1988, 1992 and 1996.