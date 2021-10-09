TEDPIX drops 22,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 22,280 points to 1.465 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.431 billion securities worth 55.327 trillion rials (about $1.315 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 21,540 points, and the second market’s index fell 28,668 points.

TEDPIX rose 3.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.488 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Sepid Makian Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi has told IRNA.

And another capital market analyst says the Iranian stock market is expected to be stable in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21), IRNA reported.

“We expect to see a steady trend in market transactions in [the Iranian calendar months of] Aban and Azar (autumn months), and I suggest shareholders invest in leading industries,” Salman Nasirzadeh said.

He pointed to the current risks of the stock exchange and added: "The stock market in the current situation, along with its positive movements, is associated with risks, now the most important risk that may be imposed on the market is possible macroeconomic decisions."

He emphasized the measures that can help the stock market to follow an uptrend and said: "By creating stability in the regulations, transparency of information and increasing the initial public offering in the market, it is possible to change the trend of the market.”

Nasirzadeh stated that with proper knowledge of investing in stock exchange transactions, the capital market can be considered as a positive market in the medium- and long term.

Back in July, Market Analyst Mostafa Safari had said that trades in the Iranian stock market will be much better and more reasonable in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the first half of the year.

Safari believed that reaching a possible agreement on the nuclear deal will have a positive impact on the capital market and pave the way for significant growth in the market.

Following the supportive measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market has been gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining people’s trust.

MA/MA