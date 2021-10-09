“The Wasteland” cinematographer Masud Amini honored at Asian Film Awards

TEHRAN – Masud Amini Tirani has won the award for best cinematographer for the Iranian drama “The Wasteland” at the 15th Asian Film Awards.

Ahmad Bahrami had also been nominated for the best new director award for the film, which depicts the mounting tensions among the ethnically diverse workers of a crumbling, archaic brick manufacturing plant seemingly removed from civilization. The story focuses on 40-year-old Lotfollah, who has lived his entire life within the building and acts as a mediator between the workers and their boss.

The Asian Film Awards took place on Friday in conjunction with the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

“Wife of a Spy” by Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa was picked as best film.

The romance drama follows a Japanese merchant who leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife.

This film also brought Yu Aoi the award for best actress and Haruki Koketsu the award for best costume designer.

Zhang Yimou won the best director award with the Chinese drama “One Second”.

Yoo Ah-in was selected as best actor for the Korean thriller “Voice of Silence” directed by Hong Eui-jeong.

Aju Makita from Japan won the best supporting actress award for her compelling performance in “True Mothers”, while Kim Hyun-bin from South Korea was named best supporting actor for his role in “The Silent Forest”.

Chinese actress Haocun Liu received the best newcomer award for her role in “One Second”.

The Indian drama “The Disciple”, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, won the best screenplay award.

In this film, self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive.

Winners in several other categories were also honored at the Paradise Hotel Busan during the Asian Film Awards, which are organized by the Tokyo, Busan and Hong Kong International Film Festivals.

MMS/YAW

