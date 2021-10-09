Biden declines Trump attempt to block January 6 document release

TEHRAN - The White House authorizes the National Archives to turn over an initial set of documents associated with Trump's activities on January 6.

Trump tried to assert 'executive privilege' to prevent the release of White House records into a deadly Capitol riot.

The conflict became clearer Friday when Joe Biden rejected Trump's request to prevent documents from the House committee investigating the insurrection.

"The president's dedicated to ensuring that something like that could never happen again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations," the White House press secretary said Friday.

In a lengthy statement, Trump criticized the inquiry and blamed Democrats for attempting "to use Congress to persecute their political opponents."

"Their requests are not based in law or reality — it's just a game to these politicians," Trump said.

Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Iowa on Saturday. He is struggling with a legal inquiry by the U.S. House of Representatives into the events of January 6, including his actions and the activities of his staff.

On January 6, Trump gave a blazing speech in Washington, DC, to his Fierce supporters and asked them to march on the Capitol where U.S. legislators were attending to confirm Biden's election victory. He was later impeached for "incitement of insurrection" after a mob stormed the building.

In a letter to the National Archives, White House Counsel Dana Remus rejected Trump's lawyers' effort to block documents the House Select Committee requested regarding the former President's activities on January 6. He wrote, "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents."

"These are unique and extraordinary circumstances," He added. "Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President's constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

Two weeks ago, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had telegraphed the move, saying President Biden had already decided that it would not be appropriate to declare executive privilege related to January 6 requests.