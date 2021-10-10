Iranian universities among institutes producing world-changing graduates

TEHRAN – The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

In 2015, in an attempt to meet student demand for comparative data about the employment prospects offered by prospective or current universities, QS launched the QS Graduate Employability Rankings. The unique methodology consists of five indicators, with three that do not feature in any other ranking.

The employer reputation metric is based on over 50,000 responses to the QS Employer Survey and asks employers to identify those institutions from which they source the most competent, innovative, and effective graduates.

This year, Sharif University of Technology and the University of Tehran, with a rank in the range of 301-500, were listed among the top 500 universities in the world for the first time in this field, and Amirkabir University of Technology was also ranked in the +501 category.

In the first year of the ranking, 300 universities worldwide were included in the evaluation. In 2022, 550 universities from 78 countries were are producing the most employable graduates.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) receiving a perfect score of 100 and retaining the top spot. MIT was followed by Stanford University and University of California in second and third respectively.

Iranian universities make progress in world rankings

Most recently, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

