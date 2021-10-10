Virtual universities of Islamic world develop scientific co-op

TEHRAN – The second meeting of the executive committee of the Virtual Universities of the World of Islam (CINVU), to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation, will be held on November 1-2, in Turkey.

The meeting will be held with the presence of the representatives of the Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), senior members of the CINVU Executive Committee from Malaysia, Turkey, Pakistan, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Syria, and Iran, Ali Karimi Morid, the Secretariat of the CINVU said.

Reviewing the measures taken, identifying existing challenges, and defining a new mission for the members of the CINVU in order to develop scientific and technological cooperation between the virtual universities will be on the agenda, he explained.

The Third General Assembly of the CINVU will be held on December 15-16, hosted by Allameh Iqbal University of Pakistan, he further announced.

COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), in order to strengthen the relationship and to improve the scientific, educational, academic research, and technological collaborations among the Islamic countries, established Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) to support the educational and research networks based on ICT technology and knowledge engineering, promoting joint venture and collaboration culture and expedition of cooperation and sympathy among entrepreneurs and Muslim scientists, scholars, students and researches of Islamic countries.

Iran is the Host Country of the CINVU has accepted to provide the required administrative, financial and scientific support to make CINVU a viable and successful institution of COMSTECH.

FB/MG