Iconic Azadi Tower welcomes visitors after COVID shutdown

TEHRAN – Borj-e Azadi (Azadi Tower), widely known as the most iconic landmark of the Iranian capital, reopened to visitors on Sunday after some five months of closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Completed in 1971, the structure has a very distinct style that merges traditional Persian architecture with modern influences ⁠— one can see this quite clearly by its big iwan arch that is covered with 8,000 pieces of white marble.

Azadi Square, where the tower sits, is very symbolic too: a lot of protests happened there during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and it’s still a popular site for demonstrations today.

Visitors can climb Azadi Tower using the elevator or stairs to get a nice view of the city from the top.

The Islamic Republic is set to resume tourist visas by next month after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami announced on September 27 concurrent with World Tourism Day.

