Sharjah children’s festival to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Sweet taste of Darkness”, “Walnut”, and “Jebeer” will be competing in the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which opens today in the Persian Gulf emirate.

Directed by Mitra Raismohammadi, the short drama “Sweet taste of Darkness” is a story of a seven-year-old boy who identifies with the character of Batman.

He encourages his friends to climb the stairs and cross the streets in the dark with their eyes closed. Likewise for his mother, who is tired and disgusted with her life, because they both have a common goal but different approaches and views…

“Walnut” revolves around the relationship of Soheil’s parents, which is not going well, and his mother is trying to prepare Soheil for separation from his father.

Watching the lunar eclipse is an excuse for the mother to take him to her mother’s village. In the village, Soheil gets acquainted with Vali, and he is forced by him to steal some walnuts in their neighborhood. Eating fresh walnuts makes his hands black and he feels this is due to guilt because of his stealing walnuts.

The drama has been directed by Mohammadreza Hajigholami.

The short animated film “Jebeer” directed by Reyhaneh Mirhashemi is about a wildlife ranger who is patrolling a protective area while his soul is intertwined with nature and all the creatures he is protecting. He runs freely and lives with the animals, surrounded by beauty. But, as fate would have it, he is confronted with some poachers.

“Think Film” is the motto of the 2021 edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth, which was launched in 2013.

It is the first children and youth film festival in the country and is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s and youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.

Photo: “Walnut” directed by Mohammadreza Hajigholami.

