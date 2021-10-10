Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Dalkhani wins gold at world championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Meysam Dalkhani won a gold medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Georgian Leri Abuladze 5-4 in the final bout of 63kg.

Mohammadhadi Saravi in the 97kg and Aliakbar Yousefi in the 130kg had previously won two gold medals in the competition.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.