Saravi wins Iran’s first gold at World Greco-Roman Wrestling

TEHRAN – Mohammadhadi Saravi defeated Hungarian Alex Szoke 3-1 in the final bout of the 97kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

The Greco-Roman wrestler had won a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I thank God. I am grateful for winning the gold medal. I am so happy to make my people happy,” Saravi said. “I wanted to win the gold in Tokyo but failed to fulfil my goal. I will work hard to win gold in the Paris 2024.”

Russian Wrestling Federation’s representative Artur Sargsian and American G'Angelo Hancock won the bronze medal.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.