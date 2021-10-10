Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei grabs Iran’s fourth gold at worlds

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Geraei won Iran’s fourth gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Nazir Abdullaev from Russian Wrestling Federation 5-2 in the final bout of 67kg.

Geraei had won a gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kazakhstan’s Almat Kebispayev and Georgian Ramaz Zoidze also won bronze medal in the weight class.

Mohammadhadi Saravi in the 97kg, Aliakbar Yousefi in the 130kg and Meysam Dalkhani in the 63kg had previously won three gold medals in the competition.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.