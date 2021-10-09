Iran’s Yousefi seizes gold at World Greco-Roman Wrestling

TEHRAN – Aliakbar Yousefi won Iran’s second gold medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

He defeated Russian Wrestling Federation’s Zurabi Gedekhauri 5-1 in the final match of the 130kg.

Earlier in the day, Mohammadhadi Saravi had won Iran’s first gold in the competition after beating Hungarian Alex Szoke 3-1 in the final bout of the 97kg.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.