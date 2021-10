TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Pejman Poshtam claimed a bronze medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

He defeated Hungarian Laszlo Szabo 4-0 in the 82kg weight category.

Earlier in the day, Mohammadali Geraei from Iran had won a bronze medal at the 77kg.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.