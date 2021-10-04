Iran’s Nokhodi wins silver at 2021 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAB – Mohammad Nokhodi lost to American wrestler Jordan Burroughs 5-1 in the final match of the 79kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

Burroughs won his fifth gold medal in the world championships.

It was Iran’s fifth medal in the competition.

Iranian freestylers Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossin Zare had won two gold medals in the 86th and 125kg, respectively.

Alireza Sarlak in the 57kg and Amirmohammad Yazdani in the 65kg have also claimed two silver medals.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.