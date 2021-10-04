Iran’s Sarlak takes silver at 2021 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Alireza Sarlak of Iran lost to Thomas Gilman of the U.S. 5-3 in the final match of the 57kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

It was Iran’s third medal in the competition.

Iranian freestylers Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossin Zare had won two gold medals in the 86th and 125kg, respectively.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.