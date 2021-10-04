Amirmohammad Yazdani seizes silver at 2021 World Wrestling

TEHRAN – Iran’s Amirmohammad Yazdani fell short against Russian Zagir Shakhiev 14-4 at the final bout of 65kg in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

It was Iran’s fourth medal in the competition.

Iranian freestylers Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossin Zare had won two gold medals in the 86th and 125kg, respectively.

Alireza Sarlak had also snatches a silver at 57kg weight class.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.