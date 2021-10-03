Iran’s Zare claims gold at 2021 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Zare claimed Iran’s second gold medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championship underway in Oslo, Norway on Sunday.

The freestyler, who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, defeated three-time world championship gold medalist Geno Petriashvili from Georgia 9-2 in the final match of the 125kg.

Zare had lost to Petriashvili in Olympics 2020.

Earlier in the day, Hassan Yazdani had defeated American wrestler David Taylor 6-2 in the final match of the 86kg.

Iran will have four finalists in the competition on Monday.