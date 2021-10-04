Ghasempour wins Iran’s third gold at World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Kamran Ghasempour won Iran’s third gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

He defeated Russian wrestler Magomed Kurbanov 8-4 in the final bout of 92kg.

Bronze medal went to Azerbaijan’s Osman Nurmagomedov and J'den Cox from the U.S.

Iranian freestylers Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossin Zare had won two gold medals in the 86th and 125kg, respectively.

Alireza Sarlak in the 57kg, Amirmohammad Yazdani in the 65kg and Mohammad Nokhodi in the 79kg have also claimed three silver medals.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.