TEHRAN – Mojtaba Goleij from Iran claimed a bronze medal in the 97kg weight class of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

The freestyler defeated Mongolian Ölziisaikhany Batzul 10-0 in the bronze medal match.

Russian wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated Kyle Snyder from the U.S. 6-0 in the final match.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships are being held from Oct. 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.