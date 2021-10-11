Iranian woman Jamali makes history in Youth World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Yekta Jamali of Iran made history in the 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships by winning a silver medal in the -81kg weight category in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It’s Iran’s first silver medal in the women’s weightlifting in history.

She lifted 90kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk.

Jamali won the silver medal with a total of 205kg.

The gold medal went to Georgian Natia Gadelia who lifter 208kg and Russian Daria Meshcherakova won the bronze medal with 201kg.

Jamali had won the country’s first medal in the history in the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in May in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

She he took the bronze in the 87kg with 92-116-208.