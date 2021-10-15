Iran’s Mojarad sidelined with torn Achilles tendon

TEHRAN – Iran international middle blocker Aliasghar Mojarad has been ruled out of action for up to six months.

He has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon.

Mojarad, who currently plays for Iranian team Shahrdari Urmia, sustained his injury in a friendly match against Azar Battery in a friendly match on Thursday.

Mojarad was a member of Iran national team who won the 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in Japan, September.