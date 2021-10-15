Vintage cars stage rally in support of responsible tourism

TEHRAN – Tens of historical and vintage vehicles hold a three-day car rally between Tehran and the northern Mazandaran province in support of responsible tourism during the COVID-19 era.

On Wednesday, 130 historical and vintage cars left Tehran for Mazandaran province in the rally organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI).

“This rally, which will continue until October 15, is aimed to promote responsible tourism and social enthusiasm during the coronavirus era,” Mehr quoted TACI Director Hossein Arbabi as saying on Friday.

“Identifying and protecting historical vehicles, introducing them as a valuable part of our country's cultural-industrial heritage, encourages such car owners to obtain special license plates for their vehicles,” the official explained.

Moreover, 30 vintage vehicles left Sari, the capital of Mazandaran on Thursday in order to join others in Namakabroud, the official said, adding “the event comes to an end of Friday as the cars come to Tehran.”

The term “responsible tourism” was first promoted by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts as a “workable solution” for holidaymakers to get assured of safe traveling during the pandemic.

“Definitely, people’s health is our top priority and we are in full coordination with the Ministry of Health, which is now at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and we should be treated in such a way that the disease does not spread [more]…. Therefore, one of the solutions that can help us in the time of coronavirus is adopting smart travels or responsible travels,” the former tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said last year.

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. for instance, roaming Iran classic car museum, visitors find a collection of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which single in kind even in the world.

Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism through establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

AFM