“Yadoo” crowned best at Isfahan children’s film festival 

TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian drama “Yadoo” was picked as best film at the 34th edition of the Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

The film follows a teenage boy named Yadoo living with his family and people under siege in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. The family is finally forced to migrate.

Produced by Mohammadreza Mesbah, the film brought Mehdi Jafari the Golden Butterfly for best director. Jafari also won the award of the International Centre of Film for Children and Young People – CIFEJ.

The award for best photography director was also given to Morteza Najafi for his collaboration in the film.

The festival, which opened last week in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, wrapped up with announcing the winners on Wednesday evening the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran.

Iranian drama “Sea Boys”, written and directed by Afshin Hashemi and Hossein Qasemi-Jami, won the award for best screenplay.

The film tells the story of two boys from northern and southern Iran who are forced to live separated from their families.

“Sea Boys” also was selected best film in the national competition.

Yasin Habibpur was selected as best actor for his role in the film.

The Croatian sci-fi “My Grandpa Is an Alien” co-directed by Marina Andree Skop and Drazen Zarkovic won the special award of the jury of children. Skop and Zarkovic also won the Golden Butterfly for best artistic achievement.

The special jury award was given to “Lucia” by Spanish director Juan Pato.

The film is about nine-year-old Lucia who goes on a field trip with her father. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in the middle of the woods anxiously awaiting the return of her father. Hours pass by and night falls, but no one shows up.

Actors Alireza Shojanuri and Ghazal Shakeri and director Mehrdad Oskui were the members of the jury.

The best music award went to the Indian drama “Sumi” directed by Amol Vasant Gole. Rohan Rohan has collaborated as a composer on this film.

“The Silence of the River” by Peruvian director Francesca Canepa was named best short.

In this film, Juan, a 9-year-old boy, lives with his dad in a floating house on the Amazon River. Through a dreamlike journey into the rain forest jungle, he will discover the truth about his dad.

“My Grandmother Matilde” by Mexican director Miguel Anaya Borja was picked as best animation.

Photo: Mehdi Jafari (R) receives the award for best director for his drama “Yadoo” from director Puran Derakhshandeh during the 34th Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Tehran on October 13, 2021. (IIFFCY)

