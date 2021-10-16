Esteghlal complete signing of Arthur Yamga

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club completed signing of French winger Arthur Yamga on Friday.

The 25-year-old player has successfully passed his medical exam.

Yamga has penned a two-year contract with the Iranian team but the contract details have not been revealed.

He has joined Esteghlal from Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub.

He is Esteghlal’s second signing in the last week. Iranian defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi returned to Esteghlal one year after he joined Qatari team Umm Salal.

The 2021/2022 Iran Professional League season will kick off on Wednesday.