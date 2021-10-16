Shailaja Jain remains Iran’s women’s kabaddi coach

TEHRAN – Indian coach Shailaja Jain has extended his contract with Iran’s women’s kabaddi team.

She will lead the Iranian team in the 2022 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Shailaja Jain led Iran in the 2018 Asian Games, where the Iranian women made history by winning the gold medal for the first time ever.

Gholamreza Mazandarani, who led Iran’s men’s team to a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, extended his deal with the team.

He will also coach the team in the 2022 Asian games.