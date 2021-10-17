Handicraft sector creates over 200 jobs in Ardabil

TEHRAN – The handicrafts sector has generated over 200 job opportunities in the northwestern Ardabil province during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year 1400 (started March 21), a local tourism official has announced.

“A total of 220 new jobs were created for the province’s artisans and crafters during the first six months of the year, Tohid Delavar-Qavam said on Sunday.

Throughout the mentioned period, over 240 people were also trained as crafters in mostly in rural areas of the province, the official added.

Back in July, local officials announced that some 835 jobs are expected to be created in Ardabil by several investments in tourism-related projects, which are estimated to get off the ground by the end of the current Iranian year 1400 (ends in March 2022).

Back in January, the provincial tourism chief, Nader Fallahi, announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across Ardebil province. The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently, the official added.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

