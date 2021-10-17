Some 65% of students vaccinated against COVID-19

TEHRAN – Around sixty-five percent of Iranian students aging 12-18 have so far received coronavirus vaccine, Azam Goodarzi, head of the health office of the Ministry of Education, has announced.

Since October 16, some 4.1 million students have been inoculated through a vaccination scheme started nationwide on September 7, she added, IRNA reported on Sunday.

With the completion of the vaccination scheme, the country's schools will gradually reopen in late November, Goodarzi said.

All educational centers in Iran have been closed since February 2020.

In order for students to keep in touch with their studies, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application on April 9, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs. More than 60 percent of students and 94 percent of teachers attended 64 percent of classes through the SHAD app, whose acronym in Persian translates as the Students Education Network.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also began to broadcast televised educational programs on a daily basis after school closures.

Due to the vaccination and the reduction of transmission, schools are gradually reopened since September, and about 15 million students across the country can benefit from face-to-face education with strict observance of health protocols during school hours.

