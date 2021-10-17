Qeshm’s tourist arrivals up 20 percent y/y

TEHRAN – Qeshm Island recorded over 2.8 million visitors during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

The official data provided by Qeshm’s Department of Ports and Maritime marked a 20 percent increase in tourism flow compared to the same period year on year, IRNA reported.

“In the first half of this year, 2,820,229 people traveled to Qeshm, which shows a 20% growth compared to the same period the last year,” Ali Ashtari, who presides over the department, said on Saturday.

The island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. It also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

Many travelers to Qeshm believe that the Stars Valley or Valley of Stars is a “MUST SEE”. It is home to bizarre-shaped gorges, tall pillars, canyon-like paths, hollowed-out spaces as well as the smooth and round stones, which have been formed by the wind and rain eroding the soil, rocks, and stones. Locals believe that a star once fell on this area thereby creating the rocky shapes that make it seem as if from another planet.

