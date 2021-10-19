Oji receives Venezuelan foreign minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji received a high-ranking Venezuelan delegation headed by the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia Gonzalez on Monday, Shana reported.

Speaking in the meeting with Gonzalez, Oji emphasized the expansion of mutual cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Before meeting with Oji, the Venezuelan foreign minister had announced in a joint press conference with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that a joint Iran-Venezuela Economic Committee meeting will be held in Tehran before the end of 2021.

EF/MA