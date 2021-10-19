Regulatory issues discussed at TCCIMA board meeting

TEHRAN- The 27th meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Board of Representatives was held on Tuesday in which major issues related to the rules and regulations affecting the country's business environment were addressed.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, renewable energy and improving the environment, budget deficit and inflation, revising the laws affecting the businesses, human capital in knowledge-based businesses and start-ups, and industrial policy problems in the country were also among the issues explored in the mentioned meeting.

The meeting was attended by the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari and the Vice-President for Legal Affairs Mehdi Mehdi-Zadeh, as well as the members of the chamber’s board of representatives.

Speaking in the meeting Khansari mentioned inflation as a serious concern for the country's economy, which is threatening economic stability.

Stating that the upward trend of inflation in Iran is still continuing, Khansari blamed the budget deficit and government withdrawals from the central bank resources as the main reason for the increasing inflation in the country.

He also referred to the recent meeting of the industry minister with the board members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) this week, during which the two sides discussed the challenges and solutions related to the housing, water, electricity, and budget deficit.

He added that the 13th government is committed to building one million housing units a year, saying: "In this regard, ICCIMA plans to present an operational plan to the government within the next two months to implement this plan."

Further in the meeting, Mehdi-Zadeh mentioned some of the problems and issues regarding the legal aspects of the private sector’s economic activities and noted that the diversity and multiplicity of law-making authorities is a major problem in the way of amending the business-related regulations.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (3rd L)