Iranian travel agencies invited to attend Expo 2020

TEHRAN – The Association of Iranian Travel Agencies has invited domestic travel businesses to attend Iran pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is currently underway in UAE.

Association of Iranian Travel Agencies Director Hormatollah Rafiei has called on [eligible] travel agencies to grasp “this golden opportunity” by attending the event in a space provided to tourism activists for free, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

Visitors to the pavilion are offered to discover epitomes of the ancient land in terms of rituals, handicrafts, cultural heritage, and travel destinations. It also reveals more about medical tourism, novel startups, and off-the-beaten tracks.

Many countries and companies are also looking to the expo - the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic - to boost trade and investment.

According to organizers, the Expo, an exhibition of culture, technology, and architecture under the banner “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, is expected to be a demonstration of ingenuity, and a place where global challenges such as climate change, conflict, and economic growth can be addressed together.

The Persian Gulf state has relaxed most coronavirus limitations but Expo requires face masks to be worn and for visitors over 18 to be vaccinated against, or test negative for, COVID-19.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM