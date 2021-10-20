Iran, Iraq to expand legal, judicial relations

TEHRAN – A joint statement on the expansion of legal and judicial relations was signed by the Iranian Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi and his Iraqi counterpart Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammed.

Following the four-day trip of Sattar Mohammed to Iran, the statement was inked on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

“Regular and periodic discussions in the form of a joint legal committee with an emphasis on the more efficient implementation of legal and judicial agreements between the two countries”, “exchange of experiences in the field of human rights, fight against corruption, children's rights”, “transfer of convicts and removal of obstacles in this area” and “drafting an agreement on the return of assets resulting from corruption”, were among the most important issues raised in the statement.

