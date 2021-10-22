President visits Ardebil province

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Ardabil province in the northwest of the country on Friday morning.

He was welcomed by the governor-general and other senior officials of the province.

The president is accompanied by the ministers of energy, agriculture, finance and economic affairs, as well as cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts in his one-day visit to Hormozgan, when he is visiting a number of projects across the province.

President Raisi has been conducting short visits to various provinces across the country since his inauguration three months ago.

