Quake inflicts no harm to historical sites in Kerman

TEHRAN – A medium-sized 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Qalehganj county, southern Kerman province, on Thursday, caused no damage to historical sites across the province.

Based on field visits conducted by the cultural heritage experts, no serious damage to historical relics and monuments has been reported so far, Qalehganj’s tourism chief Musa Ebrahimi said on Saturday.

However, experts are on standby to inspect the possible harms to historical sites and aging structures of the region, the official added.

Qalehganj (also spelled Qale Ganj) has so far yielded tens of prehistorical sites and relics including a variety of ancient hills, archaeological sites, cemeteries, subterranean aqueducts, shrines, lithographs, kilns, caravanserais, and castles, many of which so far been identified and documented.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/MG

