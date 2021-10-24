Iran’s Oscar submission “A Hero” to get domestic premiere in Shiraz  

TEHRAN – Asghar Farhadi’s latest drama “A Hero”, Iran’s submission to the 2022 Academy Awards in the best international feature category, will have its domestic premiere on Tuesday in Shiraz, where the film was produced.

Movie theaters across the country are scheduled to screen the Iranian-French co-production on Wednesday.

The film, which won the Grand Prix (ex aequo) at Cannes 2021, is viewed by critics as having the potential to win a historic third Oscar for Iranian cinema.

“A Hero” tells the story of Rahim, who is in prison because he was unable to pay a debt. During a two-day leave of absence from prison, he attempts to have his creditor withdraw his complaint over part of the sum owed. But things don’t go as planned.

The shortlist for the 2022 Oscars will be unveiled on December 21. Nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022 and the 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.

“A Hero” has received nominations in four categories, including best film and best director, at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), which will be held on November 11 on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Farhadi’s two previous movies, “A Separation” and “The Salesman”, won Oscars in 2011 and 2016.

Starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, his Spanish-set “Everybody Knows” won both the Grand Prix and the François Chalais Prize at Cannes 2018.

Photo: “A Hero” directed by Asghar Farhadi.

