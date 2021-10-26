Iran’ women’s basketball team to hold camp in Turkey

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team intend to hold a training camp in Ankara, Turkey as part of preparation for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 Division B.

The Iranian team are going to play Botas, Cankaya Universitesi and Ormanspor ahead of the competition.

The FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 Division B will be played at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan from Nov. 7 to 13.

For the Group Phase, the six teams are separated into two groups of three according to the latest update of the FIBA World Ranking..

Iran will play Lebanon in their opening match on Nov. 7. The 2017 runners up Kazakhstan will then start their search for promotion to Division A against Indonesia. Hosts Jordan will play their first game against Indonesia later on Nov. 8 against Indonesia.

The Final Phase starts on Nov. 10 with two Qualification to Semi-Finals games between teams that finished 2nd and 3rd place in their groups.

The top team from each group will directly advance to the semi-finals which will be played on Nov. 12 after a rest day. The 5th place classification game will also be played as the first game on this day.

The Final of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 Division B will then be played on Nov. 13 as well as the 3rd place classification game.

The winner of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 Division B gain promotion to play in the Division A for the next edition of the Women’s Asia Cup.