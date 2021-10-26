Benefactors donate $98m to support deprived students

TEHRAN – People across the country have donated a sum of 4.1 trillion rials (around $98 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) for the financially struggling students through a charity event prior to the upcoming school year (starting September 23).

Known as Jashn-e Atefeha (literally meaning the festival of kindnesses), the event which solicits contributions in-kind or cash by referring to schools, mosques, or online banking, has been held for 24 years by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

The first phase of the event is held in mosques a week before the beginning of the new school year (September 23), and the second phase of the event is held at schools a week later when students can grant their donations to those students in need.

This year, a total of 4.1 trillion rials (about $98 million) in cash and kind have been donated, cash donations increased by 90 percent compared to last year and reached about 360 billion rials (about $8.5 million), Alireza Asgarian, deputy head of the Relief Foundation said.

Non-cash donations in the form of stationery and other essential items were also provided to the students, which shows a 96 percent growth compared to last year, he further added.

This edition of the event was held with the aim of providing equipment for online education and paying tuition fees due to the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the educational system.

All educational centers in Iran were closed from late February 2020, due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In order for students to keep in touch with their studies, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application on April 9, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also began to broadcast televised educational programs on a daily basis after school closures.

This year, schools reopened with a delay of one month under health protocols, but education is followed in three forms of in-person, virtual, and television-based.

