Stadium crisis in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran football has faced a new problem as several stadiums are not available yet and it's not yet clear when they will be ready.

On Monday, Naft Masjed Soleyman failed to host Sepahan in Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League in their home stadium Behnam Mohammadi and the match was played in Foolad’s stadium in Ahvaz.

Nassaji Ghaemshahr, another Iranian top-fight team, must play in Sari in their home matches since Shahid Vatani Stadium is under construction.

Newly-promoted Fajr Sepasi were supposed to play in Shiraz’s Pars Stadium but they played Gol Gohar in Hafezieh Stadium. The field has serious structural problems.

Furthermore, Tehran based football teams cannot play in Ghadir Stadium since the pitch has insufficient lighting.

Several other stadiums suffer lack of standard and it’s while the Iranian football federation has already shown its readiness to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India also remain in contention to host the AFC’s flagship competition.

Persepolis of Iran qualified for the AFC Champions League two times in the last four years and it showed that the Iranian clubs have capacity to develop but they need infrastructure.

Sometimes, some stadiums turn into the pool when it rains and it means the stadiums have still drainage system problem.

Iran Football League Organization needs revision if it wants to avoid stagnation.