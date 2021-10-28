Iran beat Lebanon at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

TEHRAN – Iran earned their second win in a row at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, beating Lebanon 2-0 on Thursday.

Mehdi Limouchi scored the first goal just five minutes into the goal and Mial Kor was on target in the added time.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s boys had started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Nepal in their opening match.

Iran face what looms as a crucial clash with host Tajikistan on Sunday, while Lebanon will be playing for pride in their final outing against Nepal.

In each group, teams play each other once at a centralized venue. The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Uzbekistan as hosts.

Photo: AFC