Over 280 companies participating in Iran’s intl. electricity exhibit

TEHRAN - The 21st Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2021) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday in a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the four-day exhibition was also attended by Mehrabian’s deputies and a number of officials from the country’s electricity industry.

As reported, over 284 domestic and foreign exhibitors from China, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan are participating in the current year’s exhibition.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including lighting, wire and cable, electrical panels, electrical equipment, automation and instrumentation systems, and transmission lines.

Due to the special conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit is only open for scholars and experts and also businessmen active in the mentioned industry and it is being held in full compliance with safety standards and protocols.

The event is a great opportunity for companies active in the electricity industry, to showcase their achievements and products to the experts and people involved in the mentioned fields, and to direct their future activities and innovations by considering the market demand trends and the direction of growth of this industry.

Iran's electricity industry has created 150,000 direct jobs and over 2,000 large, small and medium-sized enterprises are currently active in this sector.

This industry accounts for one percent of the country’s GDP and the Islamic Republic of Iran is ranked first in the region in terms of power generation capacity with more than 85,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

