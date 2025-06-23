Defence Minister says Russia supports Iran after airstrikes on US base in Qatar 

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and his Russian counterpart affirmed their nations’ strategic alignment against "aggressors" during a phone call Monday night, vowing coordinated action to punish those responsible for recent attacks on Iranian sovereignty.

The discussion came amid escalating regional violence following U.S.-backed Israeli campaign of aggression against Iranian soil.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov opened the call by formally condemning the "unprovoked aggression" by the Israeli regime that martyred senior Iranian military commanders and civilians, declaring Russia’s "unequivocal support" for Iran’s government and people.

Nasirzadeh responded by emphasizing Iran’s resolve: "What is certain is that we are not fighting solely the Zionist regime; the U.S. and several other nations back this entity. Our decision remains firm: We will punish the aggressor with all our might, and we reject any imposed peace."

The military official's rejection of "imposed peace" aligns with Iran’s consistent resistance to external pressure, as reflected in the recent message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who rejected both the "imposed war" and an "imposed peace."

The Iranian defense minister identified the United States as the primary source of regional instability, asserting: "Together we can strive for peace and stability across the region and the world."

In reply, Belousov dismissed the nuclear pretext for Washington's attacks on Iran, warning: "Their true aim is weakening the Islamic Republic and spreading chaos throughout the region. Russia monitors all developments and will support Iran."

The United States blatently attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—on June 21 using GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.

The call concluded with mutual commitment to stability—a stance reinforced by President Vladimir Putin’s recent declaration that U.S. actions are pushing the world toward a "very dangerous line."

The defense ministers’ coordination follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s Monday visit to Moscow, where he met Putin.

During their Kremlin meeting, Putin denounced U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as "absolutely unprovoked aggression without basis or justification," pledging Russia would "make efforts to assist the Iranian people."

Araghchi commended Russia’s stance, declaring: "Russia stands today on the right side of history and international law," while conveying messages of solidarity from Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

This diplomatic exchange builds upon the 20-year comprehensive cooperation pact signed in January, which expanded bilateral ties across security, energy, and finance—though notably lacks mutual defense provisions.