Russia says Trump has opened ‘Pandora's box’ by attacking Iranian nuclear sites

TEHRAN - Russia says U.S. President Donald Trump has opened a Pandora's box with its attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and gambling with the "safety and well-being of humanity as a whole."

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the UN, said the U.S. had "yet again demonstrated its complete contempt for the position of the international community."

"Through their actions, the U.S. has opened a Pandora's box. No one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring," he warned, Newsweek reported.

The U.S. attacked the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities on early Sunday morning in Middle Eastern time.

In retaliation Iran fired 10 missiles on Monday night at the U.S. military air base at Al Udeid in Qatar.

Nebenzia said Russia "vehemently condemns the irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative actions taken by the USA against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a sovereign country and a UN member state."

"I think it is obvious to everyone in this chamber that unless we stop the escalation, the Middle East will find itself on the brink of a large-scale conflict, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences for the entire international security architecture. And the whole world could find itself on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe," he added, Fox News reported.

Nebenzia also said the Trump administration is "completely unconcerned about either the radiological consequences or the threat to the lives and health of a huge number of civilians, including women and children, in the region and beyond."

In a short press conference on Saturday, Trump, flanked by his vice president, and secretaries of state and defense, boasted about the attacks on the nuclear facilities, which may cause human catastrophe due to possible nuclear radiation.

The U.S. launched attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities as he was claiming that he was seeking diplomacy with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had just returned on his way from Geneva to Istanbul that the U.S. triggered the attack.

Araghchi was in Geneva for talks with foreign ministers of Germany, Britain and France who were in coordination with the U.S.

"We have persistently offered our American colleagues our mediation services so as to find a peaceful and mutually agreeable solution to the contradictions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program. But it appears that diplomacy is not what our U.S. colleagues currently need. Responsibility for all this falls squarely on the shoulders of the American leadership," Nebenzia said, calling for "all parties to exercise restraint and return into the fold of international diplomacy and negotiations."

