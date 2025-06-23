Washington wary of retaliatory operations against itself in Arab world and beyond

BEIRUT—West Asia, specifically Lebanon, is in a highly sensitive situation due to the escalating military situation in the region. Many are behaving as if a major war has become a fait accompli, with no end in sight.

The U.S. attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday has weighed heavily on Lebanon’s domestic political landscape, with concerns about the repercussions of this adventurous aggression, especially as the U.S. surveillance den (embassy) in Beirut announced that the State Department had ordered the departure of family members and non-essential government employees from Lebanon.

“The U.S. Department of State has ordered the departure of family members and non-essential U.S. government employees from Lebanon due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region,” the embassy said in its announcement.

With this dubious announcement, the surveillance den (or the U.S. offensive base in Awkar, as the Lebanese like to call it) has clearly raised American concerns about legitimate reactions against its presence, whether in Lebanon or at its bases spread along the Persian Gulf coast, the United States in particular, and the West in general.

The embassy’s equivocal statement appeared to be part of precautionary measures, especially since similar measures has also been taken at its embassies in Qatar and the UAE.

It is worth noting that even before the September 2024 aggression against Lebanon (which is still continuing sporadically), Western embassies allied with the United States have kept only essential staff at their headquarters.

Besides, they have restricted diplomats from bringing their families, and warned them against visiting certain Lebanese regions (especially pro–Resistance strongholds). These embassies are continuously monitoring developments and acting accordingly.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that the situation in Lebanon—so far—is not a source of concern, as coordination between Lebanese parties and the international community is “reassuring” following a confirmation that Lebanon is “not interested in escalation.”

Amidst anticipation of the potential repercussions of the U.S. aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are in continuous consultations to “spare” Lebanon from the repercussions of the Iranian-American escalation.

In a statement, President Aoun said, “The recent escalation of Israeli-Iranian confrontations and the rapid developments accompanying them, particularly the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, are likely to raise fears of an escalation of tensions that could threaten security and stability in more than one region and country.”

He noted that this “calls for restraint and the launch of constructive and serious negotiations to restore stability to the countries of the region and avoid further killing and destruction.”

In the midst of this escalation, which could last for a long time, Aoun claimed that “Lebanon—its leadership, parties, and people—realizes today, more than ever, that it has paid a heavy price for the wars that erupted on its soil and in the region.”

Aoun alleged that “Lebanon is unwilling to pay more, and there is no national interest in doing so, especially since the cost of these wars was and will be greater than its ability to afford.”

Prime Minister Salam announced that he and Aoun agreed “to work together to spare Lebanon from the repercussions of these conditions, prioritize the supreme national interests, and preserve unity and national solidarity.”

For its part, Hezbollah condemned “the barbaric, treacherous American aggression against the peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which reveals the true face of the United States of America as the greatest threat to regional and international security and stability.”

Hezbollah affirmed that “the American administration sought, through this criminal aggression, to achieve what the Zionist entity failed to accomplish.”

Despite the President and Prime Minister’s condemnation of the aggression and their expression of Lebanon’s full solidarity with Iran, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants (Lebanese Forces party minister) Youssef Rajai once again violated his diplomatic duties!

Rajai not only did not condemn the aggression, but also did not even attend the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) held Friday in Istanbul, Turkey, to discuss the aggression against Iran.

Lebanon was represented by its ambassador to Ankara, Ghassan al-Moallem.

Ironically, the foreign minister of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham regime, Asaad al-Sheibani, participated, despite his government’s hostility toward Iran.

The OIC issued a statement describing the Israeli attacks as “a clear violation of international law and a threat to the security of the region.”