Esteghlal complete signing of Rudy Gestede

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Esteghlal completed signing of French striker Rudy Gestede on Saturday.

The 33-year-old player has signed a two-year deal with the Tehran based football club for an undisclosed fee.

Gestede started his playing career in Metz B in 2005 and joined Mets after two years.

He has also played in English sides Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

Gestede represented Benin nation football team from 2013 to 2016.

He is the second French player in Esteghlal after Arthur Yamga who joined the Blues two weeks ago.