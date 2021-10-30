Iran exports $47m of handicrafts in Q1

TEHRAN – Iran exported $47 million worth of handicrafts in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 21), an official with the tourism ministry has announced.

Exports in these three months totaled $47 million with an approximate weight of 20163 tons, Farzad Ojani said on Saturday, ILNA reported.

Very significant changes in value are associated with the precious and semi-precious stones, which have been exported from Khorasan Razavi province, the official added.

Glassware from Tehran, Isfahan, and Markazi provinces constituted the second most valuable goods being exported after precious stones, he noted.

Most of the handicrafts were mainly exported to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Singapore, he explained.

Furthermore, exquisite metalwork and kilims along with a variety of potteries and ceramics constituted a considerable batch of handicrafts exports in the first three months of the year, he mentioned.

The official noted that Iran exported $530 million worth of handicrafts, weighing 112,554 tons, during the past calendar year 1399 (ended March 21).

Of the figure, some $322 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $207 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, he added.

Wooden furniture, copper utensils, and glassware were among the main handicrafts exported to Iraq, Oman, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan last year, the official explained.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

Iran’s ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

