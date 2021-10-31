Centuries-old caravanserais demarcated to draw legal boundaries

TEHRAN – Three Qajar-era (1789-1925) caravanserais in Tabas, eastern South Khorasan province, have recently been demarcated help their legal boundaries and properties, a local tourism official has said.

“New boundaries have been defined for Khan, Chehel Payeh, and Deh-e Mohammad caravanserais in a bid to curb illegal constructions within their boundaries,” Parisa Jamshidi announced on Sunday.

The caravanserais, which are among the candidates for a collective inclusion in UNESCO’S cultural heritage list, has been recently restored, the official noted.

Over 70 billion rials ($1.7 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested in the restoration projects of the historical inns so far, she added.

Caravansary (also Caravanserai or Caravansaray) is a building that served as the inn of the Orient, providing accommodation for commercial, pilgrim, postal, and especially official travelers.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, from the number of surviving caravansaries and their sizes, it is clear that in Safavid and Qajar times there was a state architectural department that was specifically concerned with the construction of caravansaries and stations on the overland routes. Furthermore, in the cities, several caravansaries were erected as lodging houses, depots, and commercial offices in the vicinity of the bazaars.

A typical caravansary consists of a square or rectangular plan centered around a courtyard with only one entrance and arrangements for defense if necessary. Whether fortified or not, it at least provided security against beasts of prey and attacks by brigands.

Iran’s earliest caravanserais were built during the Achaemenid era (550 -330 BC). Centuries later, when Shah Abbas I assumed power from 1588 – to 1629, he ordered the construction of network caravanserais across the country.

Such roadside inns were originally built in various epochs along ancient caravan routes in the Muslim world to shelter people, their goods, and animals. The former Silk Roads may be the most famous example dotted by caravanserais.

