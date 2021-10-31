World champion Hassan Yazdani visits care home

TEHRAN - Olympic and world champion wrestler Hassan Yazdani traveled to shrine city of Mashhad to visit a care home on Sunday.

Yazdani visited Shahid Beheshti Care Home and wrestled with a young disabled boy in his meeting. He was defeated by a technical fall.

His symbolic loss made the residents happy.

The popular wrestler has recently claimed a gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, where he could defeat his American rival David Taylor for the first time.

Yazdani had lost to Taylor in 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 86kg.

Photos: IRNA