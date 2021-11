TEHRAN – Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi has appointed Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh as the new head of Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), IRIB reported.

Mohammadi-Bakhsh, who replaced Siavash Amir-Mokri, was previously the head of Pouya Air Company.

Amir-Mokri is currently appointed as the head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company.

