American media trying to conceal the obvious about Philadelphia: ex-Senate candidate

TEHRAN - A former U.S. Senate candidate says that U.S. mainstream media are trying to cover up the facts about large number of criminal and violent cases.

“The American mainstream media wants to conceal the obvious about Philadelphia and these other crime-ridden cities and how out-of-control the violence truly is,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

About two weeks ago, a woman was being raped while on a train near Philadelphia, whereas riders preferred to watch, failing to intervene and did not call the police.

A man whom officials identified as Fiston Ngoy sat down next to a woman at about 10 p.m. on a train that was traveling westbound on the Market-Frankford Line toward the 69th Street Transportation Center.

“Ngoy attempted to touch her a few times,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, known as SEPTA.

Despite a massive outrage among the American public towards this crime and other criminal cases, the mainstream media in the U.S. seem reluctant to address the very roots of criminal acts in the country.

“These cities are run by Democratic Party Administrations committed to Marxist racial theories, a spin on police misconduct disproven by Heather MacDonald’s analysis of FBI statistics on crime, police shootings, and racial/demographic analysis of these events for The Wall Street Journal which belies their narrative, especially since the George Floyd case in Minneapolis,” Dankof argues.

Following is the text of the interview:

What are the implications of the rape case in Philadelphia for the American society?

The implications are monstrous, both in terms of the real danger of random acts of physical assault, aggravated rape, and premeditated murder, not only in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and here in San Antonio among the larger cities, but in smaller cities and American suburbs as well.

The cowardly, heinous, and calloused un-involvement of a massive group of witnesses on the train to such a horrendous act, remaining unmoved and unwilling to defend the victim in this case, is infuriating.

“Violent felons are often multiple repeat offenders.” What was the public reaction to the raping of the woman on the Pennsylvania train?

Outrage among any decent person of any demographic or political background definitely occurred, but where are the massive political protests in Philadelphia and around the country in the aftermath with full media coverage? They are non-existent. Why? Because the grim fact of the matter is that the mainstream media in the United States is only interested in covering such events, along with planned demonstrations, when the circumstances play into their false narrative on which racial groupings are committing disproportionate acts of such criminality, even as this same media, in conjunction with the George Soroses of the world, promotes the notion that firearms should not be lawfully possessed by a trained citizenry for self-defense in such situations. I almost had to lawfully shoot a criminal here in San Antonio on Columbus Day in 2015 beating a woman unconscious in my apartment parking lot. The life of an infant child was also at stake. I was in Bluetooth communication with the San Antonio Police Dispatcher as I was leaving my apartment with a Model 1911 Colt .45 ACP. I want to emphasize this point: By their own admission, the police told me on the phone they could not arrive for 20-30 minutes from our local San Antonio Police Substation on Jones Maltsberger. Where were the Philadelphia police on the train in the recent rape case? Nowhere. A gun in the hands of a trained and decent citizen on the train would have made the difference. Your readers may access the story on this on Vkontakte: https://vk.com/wall468804996_1766

One other point: The American mainstream media wants to conceal the obvious about Philadelphia and these other crime-ridden cities and how out-of-control the violence truly is. These cities are run by Democratic Party Administrations committed to Marxist racial theories, a spin on police misconduct disproven by Heather MacDonald’s analysis of FBI statistics on crime, police shootings, and racial/demographic analysis of these events for The Wall Street Journal which belies their narrative, especially since the George Floyd case in Minneapolis.

The American society is so tolerant of gendered violence. Why? How has it become so inured to people's suffering?

These same leftists in the United States do not want any linkage between American societal attitudes and the devaluation of innocent human life since the infamous Roe v Wade case on the abortion issue in January of 1973. Even worse, as Boyd Cathey has pointed out for LewRockwell, much of the American left including the Democratic Party establishment has joined the Neo-Conservatives who have hijacked the Republican Party, in supporting American Empire wars for “democracy and human rights,” when the fact is that these endeavors have killed millions of innocent people with Zionism, Globalism, natural resources theft, and maintaining the global central banking establishment and the American dollar’s reserve currency status are the real reasons for mass murder and endless military interventions and surrogate wars leading up to the real possibility of World War III. The same society promoting mass murder of the unborn via abortion and Empire Wars is the same society demonstrating its Godlessness on the streets of American cities and suburbs.



Is there any legal mechanism to raise societal responsibility, prompting members of society to intervene when they encounter a criminal case?

The lawful ownership and trained use of a weapon ensconced in the American Second Amendment when human life is threatened and the police are not present is one mechanism.

Returning the United States to policies which support the traditional family is another.

Finally, violent felons need to be permanently put out of business once and for all when apprehended and duly convicted of a crime. The Death Penalty or Life in Prison without Parole is the only legitimate option.

How do you assess U.S. laws when it comes to crimes like rape or murder? Is there any will among policymakers and legislators to reduce crime rates?

I am not hopeful on this point. Violent felons are often multiple repeat offenders. This has to end. The liberalism of American laws which attempt to argue for mitigation of the circumstances surrounding crimes like the one in Philadelphia must be rejected by an indifferent American public, and political leaders warped by leftist ideology pandering to racial and Marxist constituencies must be jettisoned. At the same time, the sexual and drug revolutions of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States must be tossed aside in the wake of their cancerous and metastasizing effects on the people of this country. Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian people are increasingly united against what has happened in America specifically and the Western world generally, and with total justification. I pray they will hold the line.

As for the United States, it may well be too late.