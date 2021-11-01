Fajr Intl. Music Festival seeks authorities’ approval for physical performances  

TEHRAN – The Fajr Intl. Music Festival has announced that it will organize concerts in the pandemic with people and guests at halls in the upcoming edition if the organizers can get the approval of relevant authorities.

In a press release published on Monday, the director of the international section of the festival said that the 37th edition of the event will run as a physical festival from February 13 to 18 if the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control allows.

“I hope people will return to concert halls, because musical performances find their meaning with people’s presence and the audience makes musical performances more enjoyable,” Ardavan Jafarian.

He said musicians working overseas have been invited to perform at the festival, however, he added that a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is planned for the festival.

Jafarian noted that the festival’s call has been warmly welcomed by overseas musicians and added, “The higher rate of vaccination in Europe and North Africa has reduced the number of COVID-19 infections, and concerts are allowed to be performed cautiously. Due to a two-year hiatus for the physical shape of the Fajr festival, there is a strong desire to perform among the musicians.”

If the festival cannot be organized physically amid the pandemic, performances will be recorded in Tehran for a virtual festival.

Meanwhile, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), announced earlier last week that it plans to hold Cinema Vérité online.

Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, is organized every year in December.

“According to an expert forecast, a new wave of COVID-19 will begin during November and December, therefore, like the previous edition, we have prepared all our plans based on an online festival,” DEFC director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam said.

The 2020 edition of Cinéma Vérité was held entirely online and the programs were streamed on Filimo, TVA and Hashure, the Iranian platforms providing video on demand (VOD) service for films.

Despite the gravity and numerous casualties of COVID-19 in the country, the risk of COVID-19 has begun to be ignored.

Photo: This file photo shows Arash Amini conducting the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra in a concert during the 35th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 13, 2020. (Mehr/Mohammad Mohsenifar)

